BOSTON (WHDH) - Warm weather and clear skies are expected to linger for much of the day Thursday as Fourth of July celebrations get underway in Boston.

But some showers and storms are possible, according to forecasts Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s temperatures started in the 50s throughout much of southern New England before climbing above 70 degrees by 9 a.m.

Thursday’s forecast includes warmer temperatures, potentially peaking in the mid 80s near midday. Humidity will also climb on Thursday and continue climbing into the weekend.

Near sunset, as the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade, the region’s temperatures are expected to dip to 80 degrees.

By the time the Fireworks Spectacular’s fireworks show touches off at 10:30 p.m., temperatures could be around 75 degrees.

Still more than 24 hours out from the show, forecasts on Wednesday called for scattered storms sweeping through the region late Thursday morning. A new round of wet weather could pop up near 6 p.m. before possibly clearing out in time for the fireworks show.

Last year’s Fireworks Spectacular saw its share of rain and stormy weather, with the threat of lightning prompting authorities to temporarily suspend entry onto the Esplanade.

Calmer weather arrived by 8 p.m. and the show was able to proceed as scheduled.

The 2024 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on 7NEWS. The show is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. It is sponsored by Herb Chambers.

