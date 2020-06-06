Warm weather means snake season, Vermont Fish and Wildlife cautions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning that spring weather means snakes are going to be found along roadways, hiking trails and backyards across the state.

There are 11 species of snakes in Vermont. The two most prevalent are the common garter snake and milk snake. They are both non-poisonous and help control pests like slugs and mice.

Venomous timber rattlesnakes are only found in a handful of towns in western Rutland County.

“Be alert and know your snake species before approaching, moving or handling a snake in this region of the state,” said Vermont herpetologist Luke Groff.

Compost bins and bird feeders may draw in rodents and other small mammals, which in turn may attract snakes. Gardens and leaf piles abound with snails, slugs, earthworms and other invertebrates that some snakes are particularly fond of.

People who encounter snakes can usually encourage them to move without picking them up.

