High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, allowing for plenty of sunshine in the foreseeable future!

For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will cool pretty quickly. At least we’ll be dry.

However, overnight lows won’t be quite as cool as the last few nights. Instead of upper 40s and low 50s, we’ll only drop to the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly clear skies.

Both days this weekend will be dry and bright. That’s except for a low-end chance for a spot sprinkle in central Massachusetts Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be unseasonably warm in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, coastal areas and especially the beaches will be noticeably cooler.

Next week looks fantastic.

Monday will be warm in the low 80s and partly sunny. Tuesday will be even warmer in the mid 80s with a sun/cloud mix. Wednesday, back to the low 80s with partly sunny skies again. Thursday, we cool to the upper 70s with another slight chance for a pop-up shower. Friday, the cooling trend continues with highs only in the low 70s with dry skies.