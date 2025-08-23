The weekend is here! It will be nice for us today. Temperatures are already climbing through the low 70s. It will be warmer with low humidity and mostly sunshine. The breeze will pick up though later today. Wind will be out of the west about 10-15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph. Highs will be warmer in the low/mid 80s. Temperatures will be in the mid/upper 70s on the Cape and Islands.

Pollen levels and the UV Index are running high today!

We said goodbye to Erin yesterday. The storm continues to pull away, but we still have lingering impacts on our beaches. A High surf advisory runs through this evening on all of our beaches. Wave heights could be 5-10 feet. The rip current risk remains high today and moderate tomorrow.

Stay safe out there today!

-MB