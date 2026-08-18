Happy Tuesday! It’s been a beautiful day. Highs in the 70s along the coast and 80s inland. We were cloudier this morning but the sun popped out later on. Wednesday into Friday look pretty quiet before we become unsettled this weekend.

Most of this evening will be spent in the 70s with a low-end chance for a spot shower. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid 60s.

We’ll be partly cloudy and a bit muggy through the night.

It’ll feel more humid in the morning but the humidity will drop a bit into the afternoon. With dew points dropping to the low 60s in the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 80s, it shouldn’t feel too too sticky. There will be more clouds in the morning but eventually we’ll brighten up. There may be some pop-up showers at times. Overall, not a bad day!

Thursday we’re looking partly sunny with some chances for a shower or storm later in the day. It’ll be warm in the low 80s.

Friday, looks drier, bright and in the 70s at the coast with highs inland into the low 80s.

This weekend’s forecast is pretty up in the air. Right now it looks like rain chances begin sometime Saturday afternoon or evening and continue into Sunday. We’ll have more clouds around and highs will be cooler in the upper 70s with humid air. Monday and Tuesday look partly to mostly sunny with highs near 80. Stay tuned!