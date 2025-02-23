Get ready for that snow to melt over the next week in Massachusetts with a nice stretch in the 40s ahead!

Sunday will be the first day of the warm-up. With morning lows in the 20s it’ll start cold but afternoon highs will reach the upper 30s and low 40s!

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy, but we will stay dry. Winds will only be slightly breezy.

Monday we get even warmer. It’ll be partly cloudy with morning lows near 20 but afternoon highs will be reaching the low to mid 40s. Tuesday, highs will reach the upper 40s, even reaching near 50 degrees in spots! Skies will be cloudier that day, and there’s a chance for a spot shower in the evening.

Wednesday: partly sunny and mild again in the upper 40s.

Thursday, highs will reach the upper 40s meaning the chance for precipitation we have will be mainly rain. However, if the rain sticks around long enough into the evening, there’s a chance it could briefly end as snow or a mix. We’ll have to watch that over the next couple of days.

Friday we cool a bit back to the low to mid 40s but that’s still pretty nice compared to the frigid winter we’ve had, overall. Skies will be partly sunny and it’ll only be a bit breezy.

We have another chance for rain next Saturday with highs back down to the upper 30s and low 40s.