Happy Sunday! This weekend may just finish as the best weekend we’ve seen (and will see) all summer. Wow. Temperatures weren’t too hot, humidity was low, and the sun was shining. We’re tracking some big changes ahead this week.

First, tonight will still be clear and cool. Just like last night, it’ll be a great night to leave your windows open.

Monday, after the cooler start, it’ll warm up quickly! Highs will jump to the mid to upper 80s, but humidity won’t be bad at all.

There’s a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

That does include during the evening commute, so keep an eye to the sky for an isolated downpour.

The isolated storm chances last through 10 p.m. and then we’ll be completely in the clear. Monday night into Tuesday morning we’ll see lows dip to the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday is when we’re tracking some major heat and humidity!

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s Tuesday afternoon, but when you combine that with the forecast high humidity, it’ll feel like it’s near 100 degrees in the afternoon. A breeze will feel more like a convection oven! Prepare for this and stay hydrated!

Now, Wednesday is more complicated. It’ll be humid in the morning, but the humidity will drop as the day goes on. So while the high temperature forecast is similar at 96, that 96 degrees won’t feel nearly as hot as it did on Tuesday. Also, we could see an isolated thunderstorm that day and it’ll be a bit breezy.

Thursday will be another hot day, but……it won’t be humid! A dry heat! Now that’s a treat in July in New England. It’ll be mostly sunny, too, so a great beach day! Friday: mostly sunny, upper 80s and not humid. We’re tracking some chances for showers and storms next weekend. Stay tuned!