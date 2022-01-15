BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a cold emergency in Boston effective Saturday as temperatures are expected to drop below zero.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our residents and families are protected during this weekend’s extremely cold weather,” wrote Mayor Michelle Wu in an official statement released Friday. “I urge all Boston residents to stay warm and safe, and check on your neighbors during this cold emergency.”

The following warming centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

BCYF Blackstone 617-50 W. Brookline St., Boston 02118 617-635-5162

BCYF Charlestown 255 Medford Street., Charlestown 02129 617-635-5169

BCYF Clougherty Pool 331 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown, 02129 617-635-5173

BCYF Condon 200 D St., So. Boston 02127 617-635-5100

BCYF Curley 533E Broadway, Boston 02127 617-635-5104

BCYF Curtis Hall 20 South St., Jamaica Plain 02130 617-635-5195

BCYF Draper Pool 5279 Washington St., W. Roxbury 02132 617-635-5021

BCYF Flaherty Pool 160 Florence St., Roslindale 02131 617-635-5181

BCYF Gallivan 61 Woodruff Way, Mattapan 02126 617-635-5252

BCYF Golden Age Senior Center 382 Main Street, Charlestown 02129 617-635-5175

BCYF Grove Hall Senior Center 51 Geneva Avenue, Dorchester 02121

BCYF Hennigan 200 Heath St., Jamaica Plain 02130 617-635-5198

BCYF Holland 85 Olney St., Dorchester 02121 617-635-5144

BCYF Hyde Park 1179 River Street, Hyde Park 617-635-5178

BCYF Jackson/Mann 500 Cambridge St., Allston 02134 617-635-5153

BCYF Leahy/Holloran 1 Worrell St., Dorchester 02122 617-635-5150

BCYF Madison Park 55 Malcolm X Blvd., Roxbury 02119 617-635-5206

BCYF Marshall 35 Westville St., Dorchester 02124 617-635-5148

BCYF Mason Pool 159 Norfolk Ave., Roxbury 02119 617-635-5241

BCYF Mattahunt 100 Hebron St., Mattapan 02126 617-635-5160

BCYF Menino 125 Brookway Rd., Roslindale 02131 617-635-5256

BCYF Mildred Avenue 5 Mildred Ave., Mattapan 02126 617-635-1328

BCYF Mirabella Pool 475 Commercial St., Boston 02113 617-635-1276

BCYF Nazzaro 30 North Bennet St., Boston 02113 617-635-5166

BCYF Ohrenberger 175 W. Boundary Rd., W. Roxbury 02132 617-635-5183

BCYF Paris Street 112 Paris St., E. Boston 02128 617-635-5125

BCYF Paris Pool 113 Paris St., E. Boston 02128 617-635-1410

BCYF Perkins 155 Talbot Ave., Dorchester 02124 617-635-5146

BCYF Pino 86 Boardman St., E. Boston 02128 617-635-5120

BCYF Quincy 885 Washington St., Boston 02111 617-635-5129

BCYF Roche 1716 Centre St., W. Roxbury 02132 617-635-5066

BCYF Roslindale 6 Cummins Hwy., Roslindale 02131 617-635-5185

BCYF Shelburne 2730 Washington St., Roxbury 02119 617-635-5213

BCYF Tobin 1481 Tremont St., Boston 02120 617-635-5216

BCYF Tynan 650 E. Fourth St., South Boston 02127 617-635-5110

BCYF Vine Street 339 Dudley Street, Roxbury 02118 617-635-1285

