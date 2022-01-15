BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a cold emergency in Boston effective Saturday as temperatures are expected to drop below zero.
“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our residents and families are protected during this weekend’s extremely cold weather,” wrote Mayor Michelle Wu in an official statement released Friday. “I urge all Boston residents to stay warm and safe, and check on your neighbors during this cold emergency.”
The following warming centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- BCYF Blackstone 617-50 W. Brookline St., Boston 02118 617-635-5162
- BCYF Charlestown 255 Medford Street., Charlestown 02129 617-635-5169
- BCYF Clougherty Pool 331 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown, 02129 617-635-5173
- BCYF Condon 200 D St., So. Boston 02127 617-635-5100
- BCYF Curley 533E Broadway, Boston 02127 617-635-5104
- BCYF Curtis Hall 20 South St., Jamaica Plain 02130 617-635-5195
- BCYF Draper Pool 5279 Washington St., W. Roxbury 02132 617-635-5021
- BCYF Flaherty Pool 160 Florence St., Roslindale 02131 617-635-5181
- BCYF Gallivan 61 Woodruff Way, Mattapan 02126 617-635-5252
- BCYF Golden Age Senior Center 382 Main Street, Charlestown 02129 617-635-5175
- BCYF Grove Hall Senior Center 51 Geneva Avenue, Dorchester 02121
- BCYF Hennigan 200 Heath St., Jamaica Plain 02130 617-635-5198
- BCYF Holland 85 Olney St., Dorchester 02121 617-635-5144
- BCYF Hyde Park 1179 River Street, Hyde Park 617-635-5178
- BCYF Jackson/Mann 500 Cambridge St., Allston 02134 617-635-5153
- BCYF Leahy/Holloran 1 Worrell St., Dorchester 02122 617-635-5150
- BCYF Madison Park 55 Malcolm X Blvd., Roxbury 02119 617-635-5206
- BCYF Marshall 35 Westville St., Dorchester 02124 617-635-5148
- BCYF Mason Pool 159 Norfolk Ave., Roxbury 02119 617-635-5241
- BCYF Mattahunt 100 Hebron St., Mattapan 02126 617-635-5160
- BCYF Menino 125 Brookway Rd., Roslindale 02131 617-635-5256
- BCYF Mildred Avenue 5 Mildred Ave., Mattapan 02126 617-635-1328
- BCYF Mirabella Pool 475 Commercial St., Boston 02113 617-635-1276
- BCYF Nazzaro 30 North Bennet St., Boston 02113 617-635-5166
- BCYF Ohrenberger 175 W. Boundary Rd., W. Roxbury 02132 617-635-5183
- BCYF Paris Street 112 Paris St., E. Boston 02128 617-635-5125
- BCYF Paris Pool 113 Paris St., E. Boston 02128 617-635-1410
- BCYF Perkins 155 Talbot Ave., Dorchester 02124 617-635-5146
- BCYF Pino 86 Boardman St., E. Boston 02128 617-635-5120
- BCYF Quincy 885 Washington St., Boston 02111 617-635-5129
- BCYF Roche 1716 Centre St., W. Roxbury 02132 617-635-5066
- BCYF Roslindale 6 Cummins Hwy., Roslindale 02131 617-635-5185
- BCYF Shelburne 2730 Washington St., Roxbury 02119 617-635-5213
- BCYF Tobin 1481 Tremont St., Boston 02120 617-635-5216
- BCYF Tynan 650 E. Fourth St., South Boston 02127 617-635-5110
- BCYF Vine Street 339 Dudley Street, Roxbury 02118 617-635-1285
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)