BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents bundled up while others sought refuge in one of the city’s warming centers on what was Boston’s coldest morning since 1957.

South Station is among the buildings in the city that will be open overnight to those looking to stay warm.

‼️ Dangerously cold wind chills overnight

-Frostbite could happen within 15-20 minutes

-Forecast details ⬇️https://t.co/fZYluC9ysx pic.twitter.com/xI2sMeRkCJ — Melanie Black (@MelanieBlackWx) February 3, 2023

Boston dropped to -10 this morning. Our coldest temp in Boston since January 1957! pic.twitter.com/FauKouHpEu — Melanie Black (@MelanieBlackWx) February 4, 2023

In Boston on Friday, firefighters braved frigid conditions as they battled a blaze on Wharf Road in the Seaport.

Water, hoses and even firefighter coats froze as first responders fought the flames.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who declared the cold emergency earlier this week, said strong winds have added another layer of concern.

“It’s a particularly challenging extra layer of dangerousness to being outside,” she said.

The MBTA has also staffed up, calling in extra personnel to work over the weekend while crews brace for anticipated trouble on the tracks.

