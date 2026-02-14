Happy Valentine’s Day! We hope it was a wonderful day for you. It sure was weather wise! While Sunday might be a bit cooler, generally the trend next week is warming with some chances for rain and snow.

Temperatures this evening will eventually drop back into the 20s with overnight lows into the mid to upper teens. Skies will remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will start bright but end with a few more clouds. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s.

Monday is Presidents’ Day and for most of us it’ll be very quiet! Cloudy, lows near 20 with highs into the upper 30s. There’s a chance for some snow along the south coast and the islands that could bring some spotty coatings but that’s really about it. No big deal!

After that, the warm-up really begins! Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Wednesday through Friday is looking unsettled with chances for rain and snow as morning lows hover near 30 with afternoon highs in the low 40s. This will be something to watch with melting snow!

We don’t exactly need the snow, or any type of precipitation for that matter. We’ve got a huge surplus of snow so far this season.

Saturday could see some lingering snow in the morning but otherwise quiet with highs near 40 degrees. Stay tuned!