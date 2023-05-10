After a bit of a chill outside this morning, temps bounce and bounce quickly as we go from widespread mid to upper 30s this morning to the lower 70s this afternoon. Abundant sunshine wins out too with clear skies stretching across much of New England. Humidity remains low and the breezes fairly light, allowing for a picture perfect afternoon to get outside. Great for the golf course and ball fields. UV index is high, so if you’re out getting some yardwork done or on the golf course around midday, sunscreen is a good idea.

The numbers continue to go up tomorrow as highs run near 80 degrees and push back to the lower 80s for Friday and Saturday as well. Most of the time remains rain-free too, although a few spot showers/storms are possible from time to time, with about 20-30% of us catching a passing shower or storm.

A cold front slides through Saturday evening, allowing for a cool down on Sunday. With that said, it won’t be all that cold as highs still run in the mid 60s to 70 on Mother’s Day and lower 70s early next week. Tree pollen counts will likely remain very high through the weekend too.