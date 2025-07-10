ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - City officials in Attleboro are sounding the alarm after a venomous snake, believed to be a copperhead, bit two dogs in the area and now 7NEWS is hearing from a dog owner who says his pet died after a similar run-in.

In a statement, the city issued an alert after receiving a report about the dangerous snake in and along the Ten Mile River near Milk Street that is believed to have bitten two dogs.

The city is urging residents to be cautious when walking or running in the area and to keep their dogs close. And if you do get bit, don’t try to capture or kill the snake, just seek help.

A man who lives near where the two dogs were recently bitten says his dog, Murph, was bitten by a snake in the same area and died hours after he brought him to the vet with a snake bite on his leg.

“He was kind of rummaging around in the leaves down by the river and at one point when he was chasing the ball he yelped really loud,” the dog owner said.

Any questions should be directed to the Attleboro Health Department at 508-223-2222 ext. 3241.

