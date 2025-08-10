BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Town of Brookline has issued a public health advisory for the Brookline Reservoir following the confirmed presence of a blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) bloom. These blooms can produce toxins that may pose health risks to both people and pets.

The Brookline Public Health Department has also identified the visible presence of algae at Leverett Pond, and while not yet officially confirmed, the health advisory is being extended to include Leverett Pond as a precautionary measure until a confirmed determination can be made early next week.

Effective immediately, access to the water is restricted until further notice.

The public is strongly advised to:

Avoid contact with the water and areas with visible algae, including the shoreline.

Keep pets away from the water — no swimming or drinking.

Refrain from fishing.

Rinse off immediately if contact with the water occurs.

The current algae bloom may cause the Reservoir and Leverett Pond water to appear cloudy or discolored, often with a blue-green tint. Algae blooms may resemble pea soup or look similar to spilled paint in water. These visual signs indicate the potential presence of harmful toxins and should be avoided.

Blue-green algae exposure can cause skin, eye, or respiratory irritation in humans and gastrointestinal symptoms if ingested. Ingesting a significant amount of blue-green algae can lead to liver or neurological damage. Young children may be especially vulnerable. In pets — particularly dogs — ingesting contaminated water or algae can be harmful and, in some cases, potentially fatal. Even if dogs do not consume the water, they can become seriously ill from licking contaminated fur. Symptoms may include vomiting, drooling, staggering or seizures. Anyone experiencing symptoms after contact should consult a healthcare provider or veterinarian immediately.

Access to the the Reservoir and Leverett Pond will remain restricted until two consecutive weekly water samples confirm that algae levels are below the state’s safety threshold.

For more information, contact the Brookline Public Health Department at 617-730-2300.

