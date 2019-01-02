Warning issued after possibly rabid foxes spotted in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in West Springfield are warning the public to be extra cautious after a skulk of potentially rabid foxes were spotted roaming through the city Wednesday, officials said.

The foxes were seen in the area of Belmont Avenue, according to the West Springfield Police Department.

Some residents told police that the animals were acting aggressively toward people.

Animal control has been notified of the situation.

