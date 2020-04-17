BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as some communities brace for up to seven inches of snow.

The winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties from 9 p.m. on Friday until 12 p.m. on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Light rain is projected to break out around midnight with a burst of heavier precipitation on Saturday from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m., switching from light rain to heavy snow for most of the Bay State, according to 7NEWS weather team.

Rain and snow showers are expected to continue throughout the morning but most accumulation will be done by 8 a.m.

Higher elevations in Worcester County and Western Mass. could receive four to seven inches of snow, according to the NWS. The coastline could get a slushy coating to an inch, while areas just away from the coastline could see one to two inches.

Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire counties could see between five and seven inches of snow, while Worcester County could see four to seven inches.

A winter weather advisory for most other areas is slated for 11 p.m. on Friday to 12 p.m. on Saturday, excluding southeastern Massachusetts.

The storm system will make way for temperatures in the low 60s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

High terrain, higher snow #s. Also, one of those storms where you may have 2-3" of snow on the patio furniture & slushy coatings in the driveway. Sun angle is high this time of year, pavement temps will be mild today, retaining some of that warmth tonight. pic.twitter.com/B0LCaS4SPw — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 17, 2020

Winter weather advisory for snow tonight! Slick travel for several hours across the interior. Most accumulation in the Worcester Hills. pic.twitter.com/2VBzOTXKh0 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 17, 2020

