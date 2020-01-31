Warning to Massachusetts pet owners: Beware of coyotes, February is mating season

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusets are warning residents and pet owners to beware of coyotes because February is mating season.

“In Massachusetts, breeding takes place in February,” the Truro Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The next four weeks will mark the main mating season before coyotes start to excavate their dens in March. In April, after a 60-day gestation period, the female coyote typically gives birth to four to seven pups.

Coyotes will be most active from just before sunset until shortly after sunrise, police warned. At times, the animals will be out during daylight hours in search of a food source.

“Do not leave pets outside unattended, especially during hours of darkness. We recommend that you put your pet on a leash and accompany them outside,” the department wrote.

Bay Staters are urged to take in all outdoor food sources, including birdseed, to avoid attracting wildlife. Coyotes are attracted to the concentration of birds and rodents that come to feeders. They will jump over fences and barriers when searching for food.

Residents should also securely seal their garbage and regularly clean trash containers to reduce residual odors.

Anyone who encounters a coyote is advised to make loud noises, wave their arms, and keep a safe distance.

