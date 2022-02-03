BOSTON (WHDH) - Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued ahead of storm that is expected to bring freezing rain, sleet, and snow to Massachusetts on Friday.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Total sleet accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch is possible in those areas.

Northern Berkshire County is also under a warning from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.

The remainder of the state, excluding Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, is under a winter weather advisory for most of Friday.

Rain showers are expected to become more widespread Thursday evening before making a change over to sleet and freezing rain throughout Friday morning.

Drivers are urged to use caution as roadways are expected to become slick during the morning commute.

“The primary component of the storm still looking like it is going to be travel disruption,” 7News Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said. “Highly disruptive storm through the day tomorrow, especially during the morning commute.”

Light sleet and freezing drizzle are slated to linger into the late afternoon.

Most of the Bay State is set to get an icy coating while parts of Western and Northern Mass. could get one to three inches of snow and sleet.

