Warnings, advisories in effect as lingering snow showers remain in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters working on Presidents Day had to deal with slippery driving conditions as several inches of snow fell in Massachusetts Monday morning.

Flakes began falling late Sunday night, with the steadiest snowfall ending by midday.

Scattered snow showers will continue through the afternoon with a few flurries by the evening.

Parts of Plymouth county are under a winter storm warning until 4 p.m., while the remainder of the Bay State, excluding Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, is under a winter weather advisory.

Snowball fight type snow… 4-6" of it totals south of the Pike, 2-4" north. Many towns have already picked up 2-3"… how much so far in your town? pic.twitter.com/5E88KYUota — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) February 18, 2019

Boston is expected to receive about four inches of snow, with Worcester getting three to four inches.

Southeastern Massachusetts could see around four to six inches of snow.

One to two inches is projected for Southern New Hampshire.

Tuesday will be dry with temperatures climbing into the high 20s.

