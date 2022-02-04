BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter storm is moving through Massachusetts on Friday, bringing with it freezing rain, sleet and the possibility of treacherous road conditions.

A winter storm warning is in effect in Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties until 7 p.m., as well as Northern Berkshire County until 5 p.m.

The remainder of the state, excluding Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, are under a winter weather advisory.

Colder air is moving down from the northwest, causing a changeover from rain to freezing rain and sleet.

The majority of Western Mass. and parts of Northern Mass. can expect the changeover to happen by 7 p.m.

Parts of the North Shore, Metro Boston, and Central Mass. can anticipate to see the changeover from 7 to 10 a.m., while the South Shore can expect it from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cape Cod and the Islands will start to get freezing rain after 2 p.m.

The majority of the Bay State is projected to get an icy coating, while Northern Mass. gets one to two inches of sleet.

The Mass. Department of Transportation is urging people to stay off the roadways and if they must travel, to do so with extreme caution.

Patchy, freezing drizzle and sleet is projected to linger into the early evening before drying out overnight.

The weekend is slated to be dry and cold with high temperatures in the 20s.

