Warnings, advisories in effect for parts of Bay State as strong coastal storm approaches

BOSTON (WHDH) - Weather warnings and advisories have been posted for parts of eastern Massachusetts ahead of a strong coastal storm that’s expected to bring fierce wind gusts, flooding, and snow on Friday night into Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for parts of Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from 9 a.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts as strong as 65 mph are expected on Cape Cod, according to meteorologist Josh Wurster.

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Essex and Plymouth counties. The NWS says sustained winds of 20-30 mph are expected, in addition to wind gusts of 55 mph.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the NWS warned.

Strong storm moves off shore tonight. What that means for us: – Strong Wind: Tonight/tomorrow AM for coastal areas. 65 mph gusts on the Cape.

– Coastal Flood: Coastal roads Saturday AM high tide.

A flood advisory is in effect for parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, and Nantucket counties from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Flooding is likely during high tide.

“If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property,” the NWS warned.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from 8 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches is possible for Barnstable and Dukes counties, while Nantucket could see 3 to 6 inches, according to the NWS.

Motorists on the Cape and the Islands are being urged to plan ahead due to possible slippery road conditions.

