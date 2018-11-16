(WHDH) — A variety of weather warnings and advisories are in effect for parts of Massachusetts as a nasty November nor’easter moves through the region.

Snow began falling Thursday night, dumping close to 10 inches in some areas. This turned into sleet and rain Friday morning, making for a wet commute.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Western Franklin, Western Hampden and Western Hampshire until 3 p.m.

Whipping winds are accompanying the powerful storm, placing Barnstable and Nantucket in a wind advisory until noon.

As rain continues to pound parts of Massachusetts, a flood warning is in effect for Middlesex and Norfolk counties.

