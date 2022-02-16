BOSTON (WHDH) - High wind warnings and watches have been issued in Massachusetts as a weather system packing intense wind gusts and rain approaches the region.

Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Sothern Bristol, and Southern Plymouth counties are under a high wind warning from 11 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday.

Wind gusts of 55 mph to 65 mph are expected in those areas.

Central Middlesex, Eastern Essex, Western Essex, Southern Worcester, Eastern Norfolk, Western Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Western Plymouth, Northern Bristol, and Southeast Middlesex counties are under a high wind watch from Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Wind gusts of 50 mph to 60 mph are possible in those areas.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service warned. “Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high-profile vehicles.”

Temperatures will approach 60 degrees in some areas Thursday before the windstorm moves in.

The *High Wind Watch* has been expanded to include Metrowest, NE MA and southern Worcester Co. for gusts 50 to 60 mph while a *High Wind Warning* has been issued for the South Coast and the Cape and Islands for gusts 55 to 65 mph. *Wind Advisory* issued for our NH counties. pic.twitter.com/47PgtOioJI — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) February 16, 2022

For more information, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)