Warrant approved charging man with fatal shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man is expected to be charged in connection with a double shooting that left one man dead in Roxbury on Jan. 18.

A warrant charging 28-year-old Victor Rodriguez with the murder of 28-year-old Carl Reynolds, as well as firearm offenses, was approved on Saturday, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Rodriguez is being treated for gunshot injuries at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, according to the Suffolk DA.

He will likely be arraigned on Tuesday in West Roxbury or the hospital.

