MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a New Hampshire man accused of throwing a vase at a Manchester hotel worker after she asked him to put on a mask inside the lobby earlier this month.

A warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of Ayuen Leek, 23, of Manchester, on a felony second-degree assault charge, according to Manchester police.

Officers responding to a reported assault at the Holiday Inn Express on Porter Street on Dec. 8 around 11 p.m. met with an employee who said she had told a person, later identified as Leek, to put a mask on in the lobby, police said.

Leek allegedly refused and started to yell and swear at her.

The employee then asked him to leave but he picked up a glass vase and threw it at her, hitting her in the face, police added.

Officers learned that Leek had allegedly come into the hotel several times that day without a mask; however, he put a mask on prior to throwing the vase.

Anyone with information about Leek’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

