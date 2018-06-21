Warrant issued for second suspect in beating, choking of disabled man on MBTA train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police have obtained an arrest warrant for a second suspect wanted in the beating and choking of a disabled man on a Red Line train last week.

Nicholas Dercolo, 18, of Brockton, is wanted on charges of assault and battery on an elderly person resulting in serious injuries, officials said.

Tukan Manley, 31, of Boston, was arrested on Jun. 11 on charges of assault and battery on an elderly person, strangulation, and malicious destruction of property, in connection with the beating of a 66-year-old man who had been accused of taking a woman’s picture on a Red Line train, according to transit police.

Transit police officers responding to a report of a man being assaulted on a Red Line train between Andrew Square and South Station at about 1 p.m. found the victim slouched over on a bench at South Station with a swollen right eye and cuts on his face, police said.

The man said prior to the attack he had been accused of taking a woman’s picture without permission.

The disabled victim told police Manley punched him, choked him and kicked him while on a Red Line train between Andrew Square and South Station before stealing his phone and walking away.

Anyone with information on Dercolo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

