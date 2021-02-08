Warrant issued for Worcester man accused of viciously abusing dog

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A warrant has been issued for a Worcester man accused of abusing a dog so badly it had to be put down.

Officers said this was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they had ever seen.

“This is one of the worst dogs I’ve seen in my career here,” Sgt. Paul Parlon said. “The dog was really in bad shape. Again, the dog had to be euthanized because of the shape that it was in.”

