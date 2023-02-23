COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former Cohasset employee accused of stealing electricity from the town to power a cryptomining operation, according to Cohasset Police.

Police say Nadeam Nahas, 39, of Norwell was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of fraudulent use of electricity and vandalizing a school, but did not show up at Quincy District Court.

In December 2021, officers were called to the Cohasset Middle/High School to investigate a report of a possible “cryptocurrency mining operation” that was discovered in a remote crawl space under the school by the director of facilities, police said.

Officers interviewed the director, who said that he noticed electrical wires, temporary duct work, and 11 powerful computers with a cooling system that seemed out of place during a routine inspection of the school.

After researching and contacting the town’s IT director, police learned that the setup was a cryptocurrency mining operation which was unlawfully attached to the school electrical system. Cohasset Police, along with the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Department of Homeland Security, removed the equipment to forensically examining its origin.

After an initial three-month investigation, the suspect was identified as Nahas, who was working as the town’s assistant facilities director. Police subsequently requested a show cause hearing in Quincy District Court in which probable cause was found and a criminal complaint was issued on.

According to court documents, Nahas allegedly stole $17,492.57 worth of electricity from the town, as the computers ran 24/7 near the boiler room in the basement of the school.

