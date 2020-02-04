Warren calls for ‘big structural change’ in NH

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called for major change in national politics at her first campaign stops in New Hampshire, but also said the Democratic Party needs to get a handle on the results from last night’s controversial caucus in Iowa.

“I think they ought to get it together,” Warren said at a town hall in Keene, New Hampshire.

Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former mayor Pete Buttigieg are in a three-way race for the most delegates after Monday’s caucus, but the results had not been tallied by the time candidates moved on to New Hampshire.

At the town hall, Warren said she will cut taxes for the middle class, tackle climate change, cancel college debt and reduce the influence of money in elections.

“If we want to beat back the influence of money, if we want our democracy to work, it’s going to take big structural change, and that’s why I am here,” Warren said.

