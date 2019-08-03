Warren calls for end to ‘gun violence epidemic’ in wake of Texas shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter Saturday in response to a mass shooting at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas that left at least 20 people dead and dozens injured.

In a post on Twitter, Warren called the news out of Texas “devastating” and said, “I’m heartbroken for the victim and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country’s gun violence epidemic.”

She posted later, “Tonight I’m heartsick for El Paso & I’m once again disgusted by the GOP leadership in Washington. Americans shouldn’t live in fear that if they go to Walmart, or a festival, or a school, or just walk down the street that they won’t make it home alive. This has to stop.”

