Warren calls mail bombs a reminder that some step over line

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says there’s a difference between fighting hard for a principle and encouraging people to violence — but she declined to say if President Donald Trump has crossed that line.

The Massachusetts Democrat made the comments Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press as the mail-bomb scare widened.

Warren said the bombs are a reminder that some individuals have stepped over the line. She said they are responsible for their actions, but added that it’s important no one incite anyone to violence.

Warren is a frequent target of Trump who has repeatedly mocked her by calling her “Pocahontas,” a reference to Warren’s claims of Native American heritage. Warren has released DNA test results that provide some evidence of a Native American in her lineage.

Warren said she has not received any suspicious packages.

