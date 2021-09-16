BOSTON (WHDH) - United States Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) introduced a bipartisan bill Wednesday to honor the 13 American service members killed in Afghanistan.

The terrorist attacks in the country’s capital of Kabul left 11 Marines, one Navy sailor, and one Army soldier dead.

Among those killed included Lawrence native and Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, who was laid to rest Tuesday.

Warren and Daines are pushing for the fallen heroes to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

“We should honor these 13 servicemembers, including U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence, Massachusetts, who were killed last month in Afghanistan while serving our country and working to protect the lives of others,” Warren said in a statement. “These individuals demonstrated incredible courage throughout their careers, and we owe it to them to pass legislation to recognize their heroic service with the Congressional Gold Medal.”

More than 30 other senators have cosponsored the bill.

Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) introduced a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

