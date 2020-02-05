NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren held a campaigning event in Nashua, New Hampshire on Wednesday, just hours before she is scheduled to head back to Washington, D.C. to cast her vote in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Warren spoke about healthcare and housing reform Wednesday, as well as her plans for who she’ll appoint as secretary of education.

“My secretary of education will be someone who has taught in public school,” she said. “In fact, I’ll say another shocking thing, my secretary of education will be someone who believes in public education. And yes, I believe that public dollars should stay in public schools.”

Actress and activist Ashley Judd will host events in Goffstown, Concord and Hampton on behalf of Warren while the senator is in the nation’s capital.

Her husband, Bruce Mann, is also scheduled to swing by the campaign’s office in Lebanon.

Warren will return with an event in Derry on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)