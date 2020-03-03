Warren looks to take home state in primary

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren is looking to win her home state of Massachusetts as she fights to stay alive on Super Tuesday.

Polls show she’s facing a challenge from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who campaigned in the state Friday and Saturday.

Warren, who voted earlier in Cambridge, said her progressive proposals would be more popular than the moderate stance of former Vice President Joe Biden, who was recently endorsed by former candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“I think the Democratic party is the progressive party,” Warren said. “Progressive ideals are popular not just in the party but across the country.”

