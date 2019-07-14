Warren police search for truck allegedly involved in door theft from department Humvee

WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - Warren police are searching for a suspect who they believe stole the doors off the department’s Humvee Friday.

Officers saw the doors were missing Friday and reviewed security footage, police said. The footage allegedly showed a white pickup truck parking behind the Humvee at 4:50 a.m. that morning and movement near the police vehicle.

Police are still investigating.

 

