Warren, Pressley discuss ‘the student debt trap’ at hearing

(WHDH) — Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren held a hearing to debate canceling student loan debt Tuesday

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley was part of a panel that discussed the impact canceling that debt would have on racial equity.

“The student debt crisis was is not naturally occurring, this crisis was crafted in these hallowed halls,” she said. “Policy decisions were made that snared generations in the student debt trap… Student debt cancellation is good economic policy because it invests in the people.”

This was Senator Warren’s first hearing as chair of a Senate subcommittee on economic policy.

In February, Pressley and Warren introduced a bill to cancel student loan debt of up to $50,000 for federal borrowers.

