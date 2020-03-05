Warren supporters weigh in on her departure from the presidential race

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Supporters who waited outside of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s home on Thursday to see her drop out of the race were saddened about her departure.

Warren, who made pinky promises with young girls on the campaign trail, said a woman would be in the White House.

She reflected on those promises made during her announcement outside of her Cambridge home.

“One of the hardest parts of this is all of those pink promises, and all of those girls are going to have to wait four more years,” Warren said on Thursday.

As for sexism on the campaign trail, Warren wouldn’t weigh in on how much that played a role.

“If you say, ‘yeah, there was sexism in the race,’ everyone says, ‘whiner!’ And if you say, ‘no, there was no sexism,’ about a billion women think, ‘what planet do you live on?,’ Warren said.

Supporter Nicole Lopes said she voted for Warren in Tuesday’s primary.

“I’m sad. this is the second time I voted for a woman and the second time I’m not seeing her in the White House,” Lopes said.

Student Alison Frisella said she found Warren’s quest for the White House “moving,”

“And I knew that if she could do it then I could do it, and so today seems more like a personal loss,” Frisella said.

“The most qualified candidate is now out of the race,” campaign volunteer Gwen Speeth said. “I think that sexism and misogyny are alive and well in America.”

