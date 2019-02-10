Warren takes on Trump, say he may not be ‘free’ in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Back in Iowa as a full-fledged presidential candidate, Democrat Elizabeth Warren took aim at President Donald Trump on Sunday, saying he “may not even be a free person” by next year’s election.

The Massachusetts senator has largely avoided talking about Trump since she began testing the waters for a campaign more than a month ago. She’s been a frequent target of the president, who has criticized her past claims to Native American heritage, including in a tweet Saturday night.

During a campaign event in eastern Iowa, Warren said the 2020 campaign shouldn’t be dominated by Trump’s frequent attacks.

“Every day there is a racist tweet, a hateful tweet — something really dark and ugly,” she said. “What are we as candidates, as activists, as the press, going to do about it? We’re going to chase after those every day?”

She continued: “Here’s what bothers me. By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president. In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

Warren didn’t explain her comment, though she appeared to be referring to the multiple investigations that have shadowed Trump’s presidency. Trump has not been charged with any crimes, but several of his former advisers have been pleaded guilty to a variety of charges.

