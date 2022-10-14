BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is heading a federal hearing Friday morning to crack down on the MBTA’s safety failures over the last few years.

The committee leading the hearing plans to look at failures on the T including runaway trains and a man who was dragged to his death. They are then set to talk about possible solutions to help make the MBTA better.

“We’ve got to make sure we’ve got a safe system, but we’ve also got to address the long-term problems that got us into this mess to begin with,” said Warren.

The hearing comes after a bombshell federal report found the rates of derailments and collisions on the MBTA rail system far exceed the industry average. The committee will be focusing on several incidents from the last two years including the death of a Red Line passenger who was caught in the door and dragged off the platform in April in addition to the cases of runaway trains on the Red Line.

The hearing also comes months after some Orange Line riders jumped from the windows after a train caught fire over a river, causing the MBTA to shut down the entire line for a month for repairs.

“A well functioning, clean, safe, reliable, accessible transit system is not just about transit, it’s about getting to jobs, it’s about housing where you can live and still get to a job,” Warren said.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey will also be in attendance with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who is expected to testify.

The hearing is set to start at 11 a.m. Friday.

