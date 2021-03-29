Warren, Trahan call for more accessible vaccine sites

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Lori Trahan say vaccine centers should follow the lead of a health clinic in Methuen to make testing and vaccines more accessible.

The Methuen Family Health Center recently received an $8.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan, Trahan said.

“They’re partnering with all their community partners, they’re also calling people up on the phone and making sure you are eligible for a vaccine,” Trahan said. “I think that those resources are what’s needed to ensure that we’re going to people where they are and this is a great example of a health center that’s doing that.”

