Warwick police investigating fellow officer allegedly driving cruiser into wall

WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Warwick police are investigating a crash involving one of their own Sunday morning.

The officer was responding to another officer’s call for backup around 2:30 a.m. to help make a warrant arrest, police said. The first officer allegedly drove into a wall right down the road from the police station while his emergency lights were on.

The officer, a former airport police officer who has been with the Warwick department for eight months, was conscious at the scene and is in stable condition at a Rhode Island hospital, police said.

