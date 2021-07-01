WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Authorities in Warwick are investigating another apparent drowning in town, according to police.

Officers responded to beach area on Melbourn Road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday for a medical emergency, police said in a statement.

Responding officers found an unresponsive female who had been pulled from the water. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene before she was taken to Kent Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim’s name or age and do not believe the death is suspicious. The cause remains under investigation.

Two people, including a 10-year-old girl, died in the waters off a different area of Warwick late last month.

