Was President Trump right to fire FBI Director Comey?

After months of tumult and tension between Comey’s FBI and the White House, Trump said he was acting to restore “public trust and confidence” in the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

The administration cited Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation as justification for his dismissal.

Vote in our 7News poll for if you think that President Trump was right in his decision to fire Director Comey.

