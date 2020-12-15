Was your bike stolen? It may have been recovered in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - After finding dozens of stolen bicycles, Boston police are asking anyone with a missing bike to check and see if their ride is among those recovered.

The bikes were recovered after an investigation into thefts in and around the Allston-Brighton area, police said. The bicycles were not reported stolen, but many have serial numbers and custom gear that can help owners identify them.

If you are the victim of a bicycle theft which has not yet been reported to the Boston Police Department and can prove ownership, contact police at 617-343- 4256.

