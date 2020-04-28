‘Wash your hands, mask your face’: Maine officer’s original song gives COVID-19 safety reminders

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WHDH) — A school resource officer in South Portland, Maine is reminding the public about best practices during the coronavirus pandemic with his original song, “Disinfectant Blues.”

Officer Al Giusto sang the bluesy tune while playing his guitar inside a cruiser in a video posted to the South Portland, Maine Police Department Facebook page on Sunday.

His lyrics remind people to “wash your hands, mask your face, stay away.”

This is what happens when you put the school resource officer back on patrol,” the police department wrote on Facebook

Giusto plays the blues under the stage name Fat Knuckle Freddy.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)