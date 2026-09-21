BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Washington state was arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday after being arrested for vandalizing the building earlier in the day, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced.

Andrew Steele, 62, of Port Townsend, Washington, pleaded not guilty to one count of vandalism.

Officers said they responded to the courthouse at 215 Main Street at approximately 2:15 a.m. after Steele called police and said he had spray-painted the courthouse. He was waiting outside when officers arrived.

Police said they found the words “LIVES HARMED HERE” spray-painted in red across several exterior columns and walls, with red paint also splashed on the courthouse doors. They said they also found paint cans in the area.

Steele told officers he was protesting a court matter dating back more than 20 years, and defaced the building for personal reasons.

Steele was held on $5,000 cash bail and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

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