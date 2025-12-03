BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Washington state was arrested and is charged with allegedly threatening to murder a Massachusetts minor, child sexual abuse material, and disturbing videos of animals being crushed, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said Joseph Pacheco, 23, was indicted Wednesday morning in Boston for knowingly distributing child sex abuse materials, transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce, and distributing videos of animals being crushed.

Officials said that Pacheco’s communication with a minor from Massachusetts and what was posted on his social media accounts allegedly supported by Nihilistic Violent Extremists (NVEs).

The indictment alleges that NVEs attempt to bring out society’s collapse by sowing chaos and social instability, often times reaching people through social media.

According to the indictment, Pacheco allegedly threatened to kill the Massachusetts minor, as well as threatened to rape them, five times between June and July of 2025.

