(WHDH) — A waste company in England is getting revenge after they say a customer overloaded a dumpster and refused to pay.

The employees took this video of the garbage being dumped back onto the yard.

The company said the customer was given three weeks to pay a fee for overloading but failed to do so.

The container weighed more than 33,000 pounds, which was too heavy for the truck.

