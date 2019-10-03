(WHDH) — A father had his 1-year-old son in hysterics as he taught him the letters of the alphabet.

Pedro Moore held up the letter “w” before flipping it over to the letter “m” as his son, Winston, began to belly laugh.

Pedro continued to flip the letter around with Winston repeating what the letter was through his giggles.

The child’s laughter has proved contagious across social media, with thousands viewing the video on Instagram.

