CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Researchers recently spotted and photographed a 12-foot shark off Chatham, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The research team was on a boat near Chatham Bar when they discovered the shark in clear surf, amid tough sea conditions, the AWSC said in an X post Tuesday.

Staff members are processing the images to identify the shark.

“Never a dull moment in ‘Sharktober’!” the AWSC said in the post.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox