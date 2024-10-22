CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Researchers recently spotted and photographed a 12-foot shark off Chatham, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The research team was on a boat near Chatham Bar when they discovered the shark in clear surf, amid tough sea conditions, the AWSC said in an X post Tuesday.

Staff members are processing the images to identify the shark.

“Never a dull moment in ‘Sharktober’!” the AWSC said in the post.

