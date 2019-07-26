WATCH: 18 pandas celebrate 1st birthday, chow down on fancy fruit birthday cake

(CNN) — Workers at a nature reserve in southwest China threw a huge birthday party for 18 panda cubs that were all celebrating their first birthday.

The pandas chowed down on a fancy fruit birthday cake, while others chewed on fiber-packed pieces of wood.

All of the pandas are said to be on the verge of teething.

The birthday group consisted of nine girls and nine boys, including three pairs of twins.

All of the pandas are healthy and happy.

